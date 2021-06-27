Texas pastor tells congregation: Critical race theory is 'against the word of God'

Pastor Dr. Byron McWilliams explained to his congregation on Sunday that God condemns critical race theory -- an academic movement that seeks to provide a greater understanding of racial justice.

In his sermon at First Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas, McWilliams reported on his attendance at the recent Southern Baptist Convention.

One of the accomplishments, he said, was the denouncement of critical race theory.

"And the reason why is because it's a theory of man," McWilliams explained. "And it goes directly against the word of God, where the word of God of says that every man and every woman was created in the image of God regardless of the color of their skin."

"And so that's why we denounced that," the pastor added to applause.

It was not immediately clear how critical race theory contradicts the Bible.

