Confirmed: Trump pushed out Atlanta’s U.S. Attorney over election fraud lies

Newly released emails confirmed that former president Donald Trump pushed out Atlanta's top federal prosecutors as part of his effort to overturn his election loss.

White House officials pressured Byung Pak to resign Jan. 4 as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia as the then-president and his allies attempted to involve the Department of Justice in a scheme to discredit Joe Biden's election win, which Trump baselessly claimed was fraudulent, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The resignation came one day after news outlets published a recording of a call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, which showed the ousted president pressuring his fellow Republican to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss in that state.

Pak, a lifelong Republican appointed by Trump as U.S. Attorney in 2017, had previously pledged to stay on through Inauguration Day, when the next U.S. attorney general decides whether to keep them on, but cited "unforeseen circumstances" for his sudden resignation.