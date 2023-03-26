'Game over': Republican C-SPAN caller accidentally makes the case for re-electing Biden

A Republican caller on C-SPAN accidentally made a case for President Joe Biden's re-election.

During a call on Sunday's Washington Journal program, a caller named Daniel from New York reflected on the state of the economy under Biden.

"I go to the store, I see peppers down 87%," Daniel said. "We've added over 10 million small businesses. America is small businesses. The third point I want to make unemployment rate; he did make it, is 3.6 percent. We have averaged over, we've added over 12 million jobs in two years. We've been averaging over 400,000 new jobs."

"Daniel, can I ask you, what's your larger point about the economy?" host Greta Brawner wondered.

"We have an incredible economy," the caller stated.

"So does that mean that President Biden should be re-elected?" Brawner asked. "You're a Republican."

"I'm looking at Chris Sununu, and I'm looking at Asa Hutchinson," the caller replied. "They get no coverage."

C-SPAN guest Chris Liemann agreed that the economy was good for Biden.

"The economy is performing historically really strongly," Liemann explained. "And again, in the old model of presidential elections, it would be like, well, game over."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN or at the link.