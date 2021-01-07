Cabinet discussing invoking the 25th Amendment and removing Trump: CBS News

CBS News reporter Ed O'Keefe reported Wednesday night after the riot of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol that the president's Cabinet is discussing whether to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan reported that she is talking to actual secretaries who have not yet presented the process to Vice President Mike Pence, but that they are discussing the next steps.

Over the course of the day, President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani all made statements at the so-called "Stop the Steal" rally that encouraged the attacks. While Trump told his supporters to be peaceful, he also continued to suggest that they had to fight for their election.

They're not the only ones talking about removing Trump. Angry Republicans at the U.S. Capitol are thinking about it as well, CNN.com reported late Wednesday night.

"He has to be impeached and removed," said a current Republican elected official who wouldn't allow their name to be used.

"I think this has been a huge shock to the system," said one former official agreeing.. "How do you keep him in place for two weeks after this?"





