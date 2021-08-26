Anti-masker 'not doing good' as lungs stiffen from COVID-19: 'They've run out of options for him'

The situation appears grim for the head of a "Freedom Defenders" group in Texas who opposed masks and vaccines before going into the hospital with a COVID-19 infection.

Caleb Wallace has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the beginning of August, unconscious, alone and heavily sedated, and his pregnant wife shared a "heartbreaking update" Wednesday on his condition, reported GoSanAngelo.

"He's not doing good," Jessica Wallace posted on Facebook. "It's not looking in our favor, his lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they've run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments."



The 30-year-old father of three, whose wife is expecting their fourth child next month, organized "The San Angelo Freedom Defenders" group last year to push back against pandemic protection measures, and he organized anti-mask rallies and gave multiple interviews questioning public health measures before experiencing shortness of breath, high fever and a dry cough on July 26.

"Every time he would start to cough, it would turn into a coughing attack, and then that would cause him to completely go out of breath," Jessica Wallace said, adding that he initially refused to get tested for COVID-19. "He was so hard-headed. He didn't want to see a doctor, because he didn't want to be part of the statistics with COVID tests."

At first, he tried treating himself with ivermectin, high doses of Vitamin C, zinc aspirin and an inhaler, but Wallace was taken July 30 by a relative to the emergency room at Shannon Medical Center, where he joined 33 others hospitalized with the virus.

"He couldn't breathe on his own," said Jessica Wallace. "The first week he was able to be on oxygen. By the morning of (Aug. 8), he had to be ventilated."

Jessica Wallace said her political views differed from her husband, who also identified himself as the state coordinator for the right-wing West Texas Minutemen.

"I'm from the border town of Del Rio, and my views are less conservative," she told GoSanAngelo. "I'm not a liberal. I stand somewhere in the middle ... Caleb would tell me, 'You know masks aren't going to save you,' but he understood I wanted to wear them. It gives me comfort to know that maybe, just maybe, I'm either protecting someone or avoiding it myself."



