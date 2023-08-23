California considers permanent ban on watering grass at businesses, even in non-drought years
Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS

California’s most-recent drought is over. Reservoirs are full. Ski season lasted until July. But despite the wet winter, an effort is gaining momentum in the state capitol to add manicured green grass to the list of business trappings — like fax machines, pagers and typewriters — that have become obsolete in a changing world. During California’s three-year drought, state water regulators banned watering “ornamental turf” at corporate, industrial or government properties with potable water as a way to preserve supplies. That emergency regulation is set to expire next June. A new bill would make...