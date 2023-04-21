California hits ambitious goal for electric cars two years early
Automobiles charge at a Tesla vehicle charging station on Aug. 24, 2022, in San Ramon, California. - Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group/TNS

If it seems like there are more Teslas, Chevy Bolts and electric Ford Mustangs on freeways and in driveways across California, there’s a reason for that. There are. New data out Friday show that motorists in California have bought 1.5 million electric vehicles since 2011 — 40% of all electric vehicle sales in the United States — surpassing a goal set by former Gov. Jerry Brown two years early. High gas prices, the improving range of batteries and a decade of California’s regulations on auto companies are driving the change, experts say. “The technology is improving so rapidly and becoming more...