California’s ambitious 2030 climate target faces serious obstacles, acknowledges regulator
Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/TNS

For the first time, California’s leading air regulator acknowledged major roadblocks to meeting its ambitious carbon emissions target for 2030, a goal the agency set just months ago in a sweeping plan to tackle climate change. The hurdles revolve around the feasibility of carbon capture technologies and the state’s flagship climate program, known as cap-and-trade. It’s a tension poised to intensify as the California Air Resources Board navigates a transformation of the energy economy. Central to the debate is the question of whether California should tighten the reins on industrial emitters by...