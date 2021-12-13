The list of people who called Mark Meadows begging Trump stop Capitol attackers on Jan 6

The new 52-page report from the House Select Committee on the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6 details a list of people who called chief of staff Mark Meadows begging then-President Donald Trump to stop the attack.

While many attempted to call Trump himself, he wasn't answering many calls. That's when people turned to other Trump staffers as well as family members like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The committee report says that Meadows got text messages from a "media personality," who told Meadows to tell Trump he had to issue a statement telling his people to leave the Capitol "peacefully."

Another text, according to the footnotes of the report, captured even the confusion with the direct quotes: It read that Meadows "sent to one of — by one of the President’s family members indicating that Mr. Meadows is, quote, ‘pushing hard,’ end quote, for a statement from President Trump to, quote, ‘condemn this sh*t.’”



The report also said, "We would ask Mr. Meadows questions about text messages reflecting Mr. Meadows’ skepticism about public statements regarding allegations of election fraud put forth by Sidney Powell and his skepticism about the veracity of claims of tampering with Dominion voting machines."

Other text messages and calls cite Meadows' conversations about Trump's Jan. 2, 2021 call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Meadows' communications include "texts to and from participants in the call as it took place, as well as text messages to and received from Members of Congress after the call took place regarding strategy for dealing with criticism of the call."

Another cited by the committee revealed that Meadows participated in meetings and calls where those participating agreed there was a need to "fight" back against "mounting evidence" for voter fraud that courts had overwhelmingly rejected. The report said that Meadows also participated in an Oval Office meeting with Trump and Republican members of Congress he bragged about on Twitter after the fact. There was another call he participated in just days before.

The Justice Department's Trump ally, Jeffrey Clark, was trying to convince Trump and Meadows that he should be installed as the new Attorney General so that he could stop the Jan. 6 certification. In Dec. 2020 text messages, Meadows was discussing the Clark appointment with GOP members of Congress.

Other text messages came from Meadows to members begged for Trump-friendly state legislators who could help stop state certification of the vote. In Nov. 2020, Meadows also asked congressional allies for contact information from the Arizona's attorney general to discuss "election fraud." According to a member, "the President asked him to call Governor Ducey."

Communications between Meadows and organizers of the Jan. 6 political rally after the Capitol attack were also discovered. He discussed with the organizers about who would speak at the Ellipse, about planning and "where certain individuals would be located."

You can read the full Jan. 6 Committee report here.