Minnesota lawmaker goes shirtless in Zoom meeting: report

A Minnesota lawmaker appeared shirtless during an official Zoom meeting on Monday, according to a published report.
Sen. Calvin Bahr is seen lying down and shirtless with a School House Rock "I'm Just a Bill" in the background as he cast his vote during a virtual Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor meeting, WFTC Minneapolis Fox 9 reports.
Bahr, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 2022 after serving three terms in the state House, the report said.
Bahr didn't respond to the outlet's request for comment.
In a statement on his 2022 campaign website he touts himself as a fiscal conservative.
"In the Minnesota House, I have always worked to protect your freedoms, because you will always make better decisions affecting your life than any government. I look forward to bringing my commitment to constitutional and fiscally prudent government to the Minnesota Senate," Bahr said.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Minnesota lawmaker Sen. Bahr is shirtless during Zoom meeting: Video
Minnesota lawmaker Sen. Bahr is shirtless during Zoom meeting: Video www.fox9.com
A Minnesota lawmaker was spotted briefly shirtless during a Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor Zoom meeting, which was streamed on YouTube, on Monday.