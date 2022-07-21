Camilla Parker Bowles may be the 'racist' reason Harry and Meghan left UK: new book

Page Six is reporting on a new book by Tom Bower, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, that alleges the top racist in Buckingham Palace is Camilla Parker Bowles, the second wife of the forthcoming King of England.
In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey the Duke of Sussex revealed that prior to the birth of their son, an unnamed family member asked what color baby Archie's skin would be. The Duchess said that there were "several conversations" but the Duke said “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”
She later explained that Harry wanted to stress that the comments did not come from his elderly grandparents, the Queen or King.
According to the book: “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.”
A forthcoming memoir by Harry and writer J.R. Moehringer will address the pain the royal family has inflicted on the royal couple.
“Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist," said Bowers.
Prince Charles "suspected" that Camilla “would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain," Bowers also said.
When it was announced that Camilla would become "Queen Consort" despite being a second wife, the Duke refused to respond.
“Harry’s refusal to acknowledge the Queen’s decision foreshadowed the problems to come,” Bower said. “Charles had good reason to fear that Harry’s dislike of Camilla had been re-energized by Meghan.”
He went on to say, “Easily persuaded, Harry edged towards betraying his father, Camilla, the Cambridges and even the Queen … To earn out the publisher’s advance, nothing and no one had been sacrosanct.”
There were fears the book would be pushed back but it is still expected to be released this fall.
“There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous," said one insider of the publishing house in New York.
“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the Duke said in a statement when the book was announced.