Candace Owens is pushing a quack Covid 'cure' that turns people's skin permanently blue: report

Pro-Trump activist Candace Owens is embracing a right-wing the daily ingesting of silver particles suspended in liquid after saying Trump was "too old" to understand her delusions about vaccines.

"Right-wing personality Candace Owens is urging her fans to consume a quack medical cure known for turning users’ skin blue. In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Owens praised the use of colloidal silver as a daily supplement, a treatment that comes with no valid medical use and plenty of health risks," The Daily Beast reports.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NIH) warns against ingesting silver.

"Colloidal silver can cause serious side effects. The most common is argyria, a bluish-gray discoloration of the skin, which is usually permanent," NIH explained. "The FDA also warned in 1999 that colloidal silver isn’t safe or effective for treating any disease or condition. The FDA and the Federal Trade Commission have taken action against a number of companies for making misleading claims about colloidal silver products."

Despite the federal warnings, Owens praised colloidal silver.

“Yes, colloidal silver!” Owens said. "I take colloidal silver every single day, I love colloidal silver. That is a great one. That is another one that people probably know nothing about.”

In reality, colloidal silver has long been around in far-right circles.

In a 2002 story titled, "Am I Blue," Wired magazine reported on the bizarre case of Montana Libertarian Party Senate nominee Stan Jones, who turned himself blue after taking the supplements out of fears of the Y2K computer programming disruptions.

"Montana's Libertarian candidate, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Max Baucus in November, definitely stands out from the rest of the herd. Stan Jones, 63, has turned blue from drinking a silver solution thought to boost immunity. He started taking colloidal silver in 1999 for fear Y2K disruptions would cause a shortage of antibiotics. His skin began turning blue-gray a year ago. While he no longer takes the supplement, the skin condition, called argyria, is permanent," Wired reported.