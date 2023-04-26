Why 2 far-right activists are at each others' throats

Candace Owens and Steven Crowder are a pair of right-wing activists and talk show hosts who are no strangers to controversy.

Owens, who has worked with the far-right youth group Turning Point USA and pushed what she calls the "Blexit" movement to court Black voters to the Republican Party, has previously claimed that Hitler would have been fine if he just enacted policy within his country, She produced a bizarre, discredited "documentary" claiming George Floyd's murder was a hoax.

Crowder, who became a meme for his provocative pop-up "debate" desks on college campuses bearing titles like "MALE PRIVILEGE IS A MYTH — CHANGE MY MIND," has claimed that only men can be geniuses and has produced some virulently racist content, including a segment in which he mocked the very idea of Black farmers.

And now, the two of them are in a bitter fight with each other, reported Newsweek — and it all stems from Crowder's personal life.



"On Tuesday, Crowder, 35, revealed on his Louder With Crowder show that he has been going through 'what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce' from wife Hilary since 2021. After sharing the news, he spoke of 'other people' in 'positions of power, influence, leverage' who were aware of the breakdown of his marriage," reported Newsweek.

"'They also knew that the safety of my children included keeping it private. So if you're familiar with the idea of extortion. Then you know the feeling well,' he went on. "Now, some of these threats were so thinly veiled that I'm frankly surprised you didn't all guess immediately.'"

Crowder then played a clip of Owens saying on her show he has "a lot going on" and blasted her as a "self-styled Christian" using his problems for personal gain, even threatening legal action.

Owens responded on her own show, saying, "He's now upping the ante and suggesting that I extorted him. I will not take that lightly. I am not Hilary Crowder. I am not anybody in his family. I am not going to take somebody going onto his platform and alleging that I either harassed, threatened or did anything that would put his children at risk." She added that she is considering defamation litigation in response to Crowder's attack.

This is not the first time Crowder has entered a feud with another right-wing commentator.

Earlier this year, Crowder also got into a fight with The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro over a $50 million business partnership offer, which Crowder rejected because of a clause that would have reduced his payout if his content is suspended or demonetized by hosting platforms — which they frequently are.