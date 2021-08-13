Candace Owens demands a public apology from the American Booksellers Association for 'denigrating' her book

Conservative commentator Candace Owen's fired back at the American Booksellers Association (ABA) and its CEO Allison Hill after the organization apologized for mistakenly promoting her book, "Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation."

"I am calling for a public apology from @ABAbook and Allison Hill. It is an act of unspeakable, explicit racism for a white woman to send around an e-mail slandering and denigrating an autobiographical book from a black woman who came from nothing. We cannot accept this racism," Owens tweeted this week.

She also claimed that Hill had described her book as "racist."

In July, the association confused Owens' book with another book with a similar title, mistakenly promoting her book to hundreds of book stores.

"A staff person was filling in on creating the bestseller list while the staff person typically responsible was on vacation," Hill explained in a recent statement. "Rather than pull the cover image by ISBN as they had been trained to do, they pulled the image by the title, Blackout, and didn't realize they had pulled the wrong cover image — same title, different book. They did not check the cover image against the title and author listed. They were not familiar with Candace Owens' face, so they did not recognize her on the cover of the wrong book. A second employee, new to copyediting, was charged with proofreading the bestseller list before it went out but they didn't check to ensure that the correct cover image was used."

"It was a terrible mistake with terrible racist implications. However, based on our investigation and the demonstrated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitment of these individuals, we have no reason to believe the action was malicious in intention."

SmartNews