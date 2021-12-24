Candace Owens fumes after Meghan McCain mocks her for getting ‘schooled’ by Trump

Two conservative pundits engaged in an hours-long Twitter spat on Thursday evening.

The online battle began after Meghan McCain mocked Candace Owens regarding her recent interview with President Donald Trump.

During the interview, Owens faced pushback from Trump after she suggested that vaccines had not been effective in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine,” Trump said. “But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form,” Trump added. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Commenting on the interview on Thursday afternoon, McCain wrote: “Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy.”

Owens returned fire hours later. “Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?” she said. “People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health. People like me see right through that bullsh*t.”

The two continued to trade words over the course of the evening:











