‘Proudly unvaccinated’ Candace Owens lashes out at COVID test site after being denied service

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a private COVID-19 testing facility turned away an appointment by right-wing activist Candace Owens, saying they couldn't in good conscience help someone who has been spreading disinformation that made the pandemic worse.

"We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations," wrote the facility's owner, Suzanna Lee. "My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you."

Owens has previously suggested that COVID-19 is a fake pandemic, and that the deaths and medical risk is overstated, which has led to Facebook flagging her content.

In response to the denial, Owens sent a message — posted to her social media — in which she said "Truly, I've never laughed harder. Nothing screams 'this virus isn't political' quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures."





"Thanks @rocky_mountain_labs for partnering with a psychotic leftist activist named Suzanna Lee to keep your community safe— from those who believe in medical freedom," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Owens recently ducked out of an appearance at the Texas Youth Summit due to a reported "sudden illness," leading many on the internet to speculate that she might have COVID-19. She has denied she is ill, tweeting in response to queries, "Unfortunately for you — I'm at the top of an Aspen mountain with my family and limited reception. I'm still proudly unvaccinated and unmasked."

In other news Thursday, Vanity Fair reported that Republicans are struggling to win over their base and are concerned that former President Donald Trump may try to sabotage their 2024 election changes should he decide not to run.

"The nightmare scenario for Republicans is that Trump doesn't run and sabotages the Republican nominee to punish Mitch McConnell and other party leaders for not endorsing his big lie," according to the report. "It's happened before. Trump told people he wanted Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to lose the 2021 Georgia special election so that Democrats would control the Senate."



