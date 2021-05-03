Conservative mocked for 2020 tweet implying COVID is fake because there were few deaths in India

Conservative pundit Candace Owens is being mocked for an April 2020 tweet that hasn't aged well.

Owens implied at the time that COVID-19 wasn't all that serious because Indians were packed closely together but had under 200 deaths. A year later, it is becoming clear that COVID-19 has made it to the country as hospitals are overrun with dying patients.

"Two weeks ago I told you all that India was the country to watch as millions of their workers were stranded along the railroad — no means of social distancing. India has just 169 deaths. Reported its first case in January. BUT IT's 10 TIMES MORE DEADLY THAN THE FLU, BRO!" she tweeted.





Owens hasn't tweeted about India in more than a year, probably because she was proved incorrect. While India experienced a spike with the rest of the world last summer, this year has become much worse. The UK variant has become the dominant strain in the country and a new "double-mutant" variant is now emerging, reported Al Jazeera, last month.

"The Indian variant, known as B.1.617, appears to be wreaking havoc in the country," said the report. "Since April 15, India has been reporting more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus every day and its capital, Delhi, recently announced a week-long lockdown after a rise in cases there overwhelmed the healthcare system."

