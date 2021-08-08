'Grandmas taking selfies': Maria Bartiromo lets Candace Owens lie about Jan. 6 attack

Conservative pundit Candace Owens suggested on Sunday that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was no more threatening than "grandmas taking selfies."

During an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo, Owens lashed out at President Joe Biden for saying that the failed insurrection was the “ worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

"What I love about this rhetoric is as a D.C. resident who was living there on Jan. 6 -- I mean, I was nine months pregnant. I wasn't there, but a couple of blocks down," Owens said. "It's just hilarious following what was essentially an entire summer of Black Lives Matter burning down our city."

"And they want me to be fearful about grandmas taking selfies," she continued. "And the reason for this is because Democrats, again, have lost the plot and they know this. This rhetoric isn't working on anybody. Nobody believes that Jan. 6 was worse than the Civil War."

According to Owens, Democrats are trying to "criminalize conservatives coming together to fight during times when their rights are being threatened."

"This is really just more totalitarian talk from Joe Biden trying to criminalize half the nation for supporting Donald Trump, who should be in office instead of him," she remarked.

"Yeah," Bartiromo agreed. "Do you trust that we'll have a free and fair election in 2022 and 2024?"

"I don't think we will in states like California, no," Owens replied. "I think it's too polluted."

"I am hopeful that on a state-by-state level, people are realizing what happened in this last election," she added. "[Democrats] used an existential crisis to push through policies that they wanted pushed through."

Watch the video below from Fox News.