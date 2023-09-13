Judge Cannon just quietly revealed why Trump can't delay longer: legal expert
Cannon, Trump, official photo, YouTube MSNBC screen grab

Donald Trump may not be able to delay much longer in the classified documents case in Florida, and the judge overseeing that case just quietly let him and his legal team know that, a legal analyst said on Wednesday.

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted that Judge Cannon, who has previously been reversed on appeal for her deference to the former president in an underlying civil matter, entered a fourth order on Wednesday in which she summarized other orders issued throughout the day. In that filing, however, there is reportedly a hidden nugget of key information.

"Judge Aileen Cannon entered a fourth order today, both summarizing her rulings on the government's protective order motion and setting up further briefing. But in a footnote, she seems to have quantified the volume of classified discovery to come," Rubin wrote.

Specifically, Rubin reported, Cannon "says that yesterday, the Special Counsel acknowledged the classified information in this case 'consist[s] of approximately 3,500 pages classified at various levels.'"

Rubin then added:

"If that's the totality of the classified information at issue, Trump's team review and analysis thereof may not exactly justify further delay. After all, the general rule of thumb is that a banker's box of materials contains roughly 3,000 pages."

You can see the thread and the full court filing here.

