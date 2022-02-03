House Office Building evacuated — congresswoman’s video details scene as alarms blare
Architect of the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police evacuated the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman reported.

Also known as the "Old House Office Building," the giant 826,465 sq. ft. complex houses congressional offices.

Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman reported, "The Cannon House Office Building is being evacuated right now."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted video that documents the alarm:

Axios reporter Andrew Solender reported on the message sent out, asking people to "remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits" and "close doors behind you but do not lock."

PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins reported tunnels to the building were closed.

