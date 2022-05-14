Indicted Capitol rioters never expected to face serious jail time

According to a consultant who advises clients on what they can expect if they are convicted and sentenced to jail time, a substantial number ofparticipants in the Jan 6th insurrection whom he has been consulting with have been surprised to find out that jail time is almost a certainty.

In an interview with Business Insider, Federal Prison Time Consulting founder David Wise said he heard from a number of indicted Capitol rioters after they had been taken into custody and indicted, and more than a few asserted that they thought their case would "blow over" and they would walk with just a slap on the wrist.

According to Wise, he quickly disabused them of the notion.

Speaking with Insider's Sophia Ankel, Wise recalled, "A lot of them really thought nothing was going to happen. They were like: 'No, this is going to get blown over. I just wanted to have a quick call with you to see what you thought.'"

He added he advised his clients, "It's not going to blow over. This is too public," before stating, "I've let them know that."

Ankel adds, "The charges most of his clients face are mainly misdemeanors, such as parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, although some also face obstruction charges."

Wise added that, once he set his clients straight about what they might face, they grew frightened.

"Many of them are feeling really scared about it," he conceded.."There is a big difference between the people that showed up and the people that stormed the Capitol. Pretty much all of my clients are remorseful about what happened."

You can read more here.