DOJ has moved beyond 'small fish' — and is 'working their way up' to the coup leaders: CNN legal analyst
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin outlined how the latest developments indicate Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are moving on from the low-level cases in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and going straight after the architects of the plot.

"One of the criticisms that a lot of people have had of the Justice Department is they're just concentrating on the small fish here, the foot soldiers who were inside the Capitol, and there are hundreds of them, and they're all being prosecuted," said Toobin. "But as we've seen in the last couple of weeks, we now have a seditious conspiracy case against the Oath Keepers. And now it appears that they're investigating the provision of false Electoral College slates."

"All of this is working their way up," continued Toobin. "And this is what the attorney general said he was going to do, and it appears like that's actually what they're doing."

