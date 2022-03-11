House riot committee drops clues tying RNC donation requests to insurrection: report
The gallows set up by the Capitol rioters (Screengrab).

According to a report from NPR's Claudia Grisales, the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that led lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives, "quietly" made a filing to obtain records that could link the Republican National Committee to events that occurred on that day.

As attorney Norm Eisen, who worked the House during Donald Trump's first impeachment case, explained, "Ever since Watergate, one of the central adages in... congressional investigations of presidential wrongdoing has been follow the money. The 1/6 committee investigation has been sweeping in all of its dimensions, and this is no exception."

In this case, the House committee has subpoenaed records from RNC vendor Salesforce over a drive "led by former President Trump asking for donations after he lost his 2020 bid for re-election."

According to the report, "The latest peek into questions around the money that might have helped fuel the attack is the Republican National Committee suing to thwart a subpoena from the committee," before adding, "The committee's Feb. 23 subpoena of Salesforce emphasized its interest in the company's hosting of Trump emails asking for new donations that included false claims of election fraud."

RELATED: Republicans' lies about Jan. 6 are being dismantled before their very eyes

According to NPR's Grisales, "It's part of a central question the panel hopes to answer: Did Trump find new ways to keep the money coming in after his loss by shifting from a presidential campaign to a 'Stop the Steal' effort?"

Speaking with NPR, committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) admitted, "I think the level of grift that was involved with the Trump campaign and people close to the former president, how the January Six efforts were for many of them, this is what they were doing to make money. We are looking into that."

According to Eisen, the "follow the money" investigation may be bigger than has been indicated.

"The committee has not tipped its hand of everything they have," he explained. "They dedicated significant resources to the money trails. And I'm certain that in the hearings and in the final report, there's going to be much more evidence revealed."

NPR goes on to report, "This spring, the committee hopes to hold its first hearings illustrating the findings so far and issue an interim report by the summer with a final report this fall."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews