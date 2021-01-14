National Guardsman first service member arrested for Capitol riot: report

On Wednesday, Raw Story reported that two off-duty police officers from Virginia were charged by federal prosecutors for participating in the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January, 6th.

The two were identified as Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker and Sgt. T.J. Robertson.

Now Military.com is reporting that Fracker was the first current service member to be arrested.

"Two Virginia police officers charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have military backgrounds -- with one still serving as a corporal in the National Guard. Jacob Fracker, an infantryman with the Virginia National Guard who previously served as a Marine, and Thomas Robertson, an Army veteran, were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday," Gina Harkins reported.

The two are currently on paid administrative leave from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud posted a screenshot of the selfie of the two posted from the scene.