Photo emerges of man who allegedly claims to have truck bomb near US Capitol
Facebook/screen grab

A photo shared on social media Thursday allegedly showed a man who claimed to have a bomb in a truck near the U.S. Capitol.

The photo was posted to Twitter by @nirvananoir. The image shows a white man sitting in a black truck. Pieces of paper that appeared to be $1 bills were scattered around the truck.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that police were investigating a bomb threat near the Library of Congress.

The same man allegedly aired a live stream on Facebook.

