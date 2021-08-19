Photo emerges of man who allegedly claims to have truck bomb near US Capitol

Facebook/screen grab
A photo shared on social media Thursday allegedly showed a man who claimed to have a bomb in a truck near the U.S. Capitol.
The photo was posted to Twitter by @nirvananoir. The image shows a white man sitting in a black truck. Pieces of paper that appeared to be $1 bills were scattered around the truck.
casually seeing witnessing a bomb threat on the way to class nbd love this country #capitol #libraryofcongress pic.twitter.com/inpBJP0cCy
— fupa mama (@nirvananoir) August 19, 2021
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that police were investigating a bomb threat near the Library of Congress.
The same man allegedly aired a live stream on Facebook.
This appears to be the livestream of the man who is sitting in the pickup truck near the US Capitol https://t.co/sNKdRHRQSU pic.twitter.com/fywOoRkuWI
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2021