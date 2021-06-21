'I've lived a sheltered life': Capitol rioter admits she knew nothing about the injustices in America

Recent reporting showed that one of the first Capitol rioters who will be sentenced for her crimes, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Bloomfield, Indiana, has expressed remorse in her legal filings, acknowledging President Joe Biden as the legitimate head of the country. Her lawyers said that she "respects the rule of law and was horrified when she saw videos of insurgents at the Capitol on January 6."

But even more than that, according to the Huffington Post, Morgan-Lloyd has been taking history classes on racial injustice throughout the history of the United States and is rethinking everything she understands about her country.

"I've lived a sheltered life and truly haven't experienced life the way many have," Morgan-Lloyd wrote to the court. "I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country things still need to improve. People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street."

"The remedial social studies program that Morgan-Lloyd is following was created by her D.C.-based lawyer, H. Heather Shaner," said the report, noting that she has been writing reports on everything from "Schindler's List" to "Burning Tulsa." "Defense attorneys in the nation's Capitol aren't exactly a core part of Trump's political base, as many have made clear in court filings in which they've blamed Trump for leading their clients to the edge by convincing them that the 2020 election was stolen. Some private D.C. defense lawyers told HuffPost after Jan. 6 that they were refusing to take Capitol attack cases outright."

In recent months, Republicans have used right-wing media to incite a panic over the possibility of racial injustice being taught in schools, and have passed laws around the country limiting how teachers can discuss these issues with children.

