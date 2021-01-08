DC prosecutor will open murder probe into killing of Capitol Police officer during insurrection

On Thursday, CNN justice correspondent Evan Pérez reported that the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia will launch a federal murder investigation into the death of a Capitol Police officer who responded to the pro-Trump riots on Wednesday.

According to NewsNation D.C. bureau reporter Alexandra Limon, the officer was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher during the riot. The officer was removed from life support on Thursday evening.

The death of this officer increases the official body count of the incident to five.

Already, charges have been filed against 55 participants in the breach of the Capitol, which also saw extensive damage within the building.