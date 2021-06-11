Capitol Police paid to train with company whose logo is a combination of hate symbols: report

The inspector general for Capitol Police revealed the department is paying a contractor which uses offensive symbols.

"Capitol Police spent $90,075 of taxpayer dollars in 2018 and 2019 to train its specialized Containment Emergency Response Team with Northern Red Inc., a company that publicly displays symbols often associated with the white supremacist movement," CQ Roll call reported. "Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton discovered the symbols as part of his review into the Jan. 6 insurrection and has recommended the department "review the appropriateness of utilizing Northern Red, Inc. for further training," according to an advisory report shared with acting Chief Yogananda Pittman and other department officials."

The publication obtained a copy of the report.

"Northern Red's website and Facebook page prominently display the Devil's Guard Patch, which stems from a 1971 novel titled 'Devil's Guard,' which has been described as 'overly sympathetic to the Nazis, especially the SS.' Northern Red's company logo includes a combination of two Nordic runes (symbols) — Othala and Tyr — both of which are listed on the Anti-Defamation League's website as hate symbols. Another Northern Red logo, Thor's Hammer, is also listed as a hate symbol."

A spokesperson for Capitol Police said the department does not plan to train with Northern Red in the future.

"Acting Chief Pittman believes it is time for a culture change in the law enforcement profession. Diversity and inclusion has been a passion of hers throughout her entire career," the spokesperson said. "Acting Chief Pittman and all of the USCP leadership team takes extremist ideology seriously and are working on a plan to ensure that kind of cancer does not find its way into this Department. It has no place here."

While the symbols can have non-racist meanings, it was enough to alarm Bolton.

"While some of these logos and slogans could have multiple meanings, their use at Department provided training could lead employees to feel unsafe or uncomfortable," Bolton said. "Furthermore, USCP participation at training provided by Northern Red, could lead individuals to believe that USCP sanctions the use of these symbols."







