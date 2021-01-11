Capitol police officer forced to argue with men in his National Guard unit the attack wasn't fake

Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said that he returned to the Capitol building Sunday to thank the members of the Capitol Police who were forced to face off against insurrectionists. But some officers are still facing right-wing extremism even though the attack is over.

"One officer who is also an Army National Guardsman told us he was with his unit this weekend, and had to argue with some of his fellow Guardsmen who insisted the assault on the Capitol was fake, or staged," said Malinowski. "I'm increasingly worried about this problem in the ranks."

It isn't the first time that someone has heard extremism from the ranks of the U.S. military.

The Guardian wrote extensively about the military failing to remove extremists from their ranks over the summer.

"Military veterans have held leadership roles in some of the most prominent white supremacist groups that took part in the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017," their report said. "Investigative journalists and anti-fascist activists continue to uncover new members of violent racist groups who are also current members of the army, the marine corps, the air force and the national guard."

The Military Times similarly released a report in 2019, revealing that 36 percent of active-duty soldiers surveyed confessed they personally witnessed examples of white nationalism in "recent months." Where 14 percent said, they had seen similar over the last year.

Malinowski ended his photo tour of the Capitol with a photo of the American flag waving where days earlier a Confederate flag stood.

I'll let this speak for itself. pic.twitter.com/Pl2vsSeFCB

— Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) January 11, 2021





See Malinowski's full thread here.