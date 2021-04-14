Capitol Police were told to stand down from certain riot control tactics during pro-Trump invasion: report

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the inspector general for the Capitol Police has determined officers were told to hold back from using key riot control methods during the pro-Trump invasion of the complex on Jan. 6.
"In a 104-page report, the inspector general, Michael A. Bolton, criticized the way the Capitol Police prepared for and responded to the mob violence on Jan. 6," reported Luke Broadwater. "Mr. Bolton found that the agency's leaders failed to adequately prepare despite explicit warnings that pro-Trump extremists posed a threat to law enforcement and civilians and that the police used defective protective equipment. He also found that the leaders ordered their Civil Disturbance Unit to refrain from using its most powerful crowd-control tools — like stun grenades — to put down the onslaught."
"Three days before the siege, a Capitol Police intelligence assessment warned of violence from supporters of President Donald J. Trump who believed his false claims that the election had been stolen. Some had even posted a map of the Capitol complex's tunnel system on pro-Trump message boards," continued the Times. "But on Jan. 5, the agency wrote in a plan for the protest that there were 'no specific known threats related to the joint session of Congress.' And the former chief of the Capitol Police has testified that the force had determined that the likelihood of violence was 'improbable.'"
Bolton concluded that the failures were the result of internal dysfunction at the agency.
The Capitol riot resulted in serious questions about the preparedness of various security services that protect the complex, with the House sergeant-at-arms resigning in the wake of the disaster.