Kevin McCarthy facing revolt from party members for botching fallout from Trump insurrection: report

On Saturday, Politico reported that some House Republicans are pointing fingers at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) for bungling the response to the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"As lawmakers have started to fully digest the deadly turn of events that unfolded Wednesday, a cohort of House Republicans have begun to direct their outrage and frustration at their own leaders, according to interviews with nearly two dozen GOP members and aides," reported Melanie Zanona and Olivia Beavers. "Privately, they say McCarthy and Scalise failed to show leadership in a time of crisis and should have done more to call out Trump for his role in the riots that left five people dead."

"There's a little bit of anger, but a lot of disappointment," said one anonymous GOP lawmaker. "And what you saw on display with Steve and Kevin was, eh, we're just gonna continue on with the narrative of the right and they did not catch the moment. That's troublesome." Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) added, "We are on a bad path. Every member of Congress must understand what we say matters — what we say and how we say it matters."

So far, the only House Republican member of leadership to explicitly condemn Trump for his role in the coup attempt is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Although most Senate Republicans backed down from their efforts to overturn the election following the violent attack — which was arguably motivated by the belief that members of Congress could be intimidated into giving Trump a second term — over a hundred House Republicans continued with their objections.

