Dem lawmaker fires back at Trump supporter harassing him during live interview on Capitol riot
Rep. Lou Correa. (YouTube/Screenshot)

A California congressman who was trapped on the House floor when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and rioted on Wednesday fired back at a supporter of the president who attempted to harass him while he was doing a live TV interview about what happened.

While speaking with ABC7 in Los Angeles, Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) was explaining the terror lawmakers felt as the Capitol went on lockdown (calling it "the most surreal experience I've ever had in my life") when a passenger on the train he was traveling on started verbally abusing him.

As he said, "The worst thing was knowing the president incited this violence," a man could be heard shouting at him who the Democratic lawmaker identified to his interviewer as a "Trumper coming after me."

As the man kept shouting at Correa, he fired back, "I know you. You incited it. How does it feel to invade the Capitol of the United States? Four people died, my friend, four people died."

You can watch a clip of the interview below: