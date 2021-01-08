Dem lawmaker fires back at Trump supporter harassing him during live interview on Capitol riot

A California congressman who was trapped on the House floor when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and rioted on Wednesday fired back at a supporter of the president who attempted to harass him while he was doing a live TV interview about what happened.
While speaking with ABC7 in Los Angeles, Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) was explaining the terror lawmakers felt as the Capitol went on lockdown (calling it "the most surreal experience I've ever had in my life") when a passenger on the train he was traveling on started verbally abusing him.
As he said, "The worst thing was knowing the president incited this violence," a man could be heard shouting at him who the Democratic lawmaker identified to his interviewer as a "Trumper coming after me."
As the man kept shouting at Correa, he fired back, "I know you. You incited it. How does it feel to invade the Capitol of the United States? Four people died, my friend, four people died."
You can watch a clip of the interview below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
‘You don’t have to do this’: Lindsey Graham dunked in scorn for trying to save Trump from another impeachment
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to defend President Donald Trump from becoming the first president to get impeached twice, and he was widely mocked and criticized.
The South Carolina Republican refused to sign on Wednesday night to the president's efforts to undo his election loss, after pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol in a riot incited by the president, but two days later Graham complained that impeachment would be too divisive.
'Just resign': Trump slammed for 'childish' tweet that he's refusing to attend Biden's inauguration
After his Twitter time-out for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that led to five deaths, and a video he posted on Thursday after he regained his tweeting privileges claiming he wanted to help the nation "heal," Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning he will be a no-show for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
In a terse announcement, the president wrote, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."
Twitter users were quick to pile on the one-term president for acting like, like a "crybaby" with one critic writing, "Wow, a sore loser and seditious traitor to our nation skips the Inauguration. Who could have foreseen this?"
That was the general consensus as you can see below:
'Hang Mike Pence!' Trump supporters intended to execute vice president during Capitol riots
Some of President Donald Trump's supporters apparently intended to kidnap Vice President Mike Pence and execute him if he didn't overturn their election loss.
The president's supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as Pence presided over the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election win, and video captured some of them threatening to execute the vice president -- who Trump had singled out in a speech just minutes before they burst into the building.
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.