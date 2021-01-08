Texas lawyer is fired after video shows him trying to breach the U.S. ​Capitol

A North Texas attorney is blaming the "Twitter mob" for being fired from his job after videos showing him protesting outside the U.S. Capitol were circulated on social media this week.

As Fox10 points out, there's no evidence that Paul Davis actually went inside the Capitol, but it was his presence alone at the event that was reason enough for his employer to fire him. However, a video posted to Instagram shows him saying that he's trying to get inside.

"The fact that they will not let us inspect any of the ballots or the machines should tell you something," he said in the video. "We're all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this and this is what's happening, they're tear-gassing us."





This is Paul Davis. Paul is a lawyer. He's also associate general counsel & director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance. Today he stormed the capitol building in an attempt to stage a coup against the US government and documented it (!) on Instagram. @followgoosehead pic.twitter.com/eTkoK92ujL

— Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 7, 2021

Davis' video was posted to Twitter by journalist Roger Sollenberger, and has since been viewed over 2 million times.

The message posted to Twitter by Davis' employer, Goosehead Insurance, was simple: "Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead." But the company later confirmed that Davis was fired because of his participation in the events at the Capitol.