50 DHS agents were staged near the Capitol — but weren’t deployed in time to help: report
Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf (DHS photo via Twitter)

More information continues to come out detailing the failures by law enforcement to stop the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"As a violent mob of Trump supporters outnumbered Capitol Police and stormed inside the Capitol on Wednesday, approximately 50 uniformed, armed DHS personnel stood inside a federal building just down the street waiting on a call to be deployed," NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley reported Tuesday, citing "two current Department of Homeland Security officials and one former DHS official."

"But while the violence escalated, the call to deploy to the Capitol did not come in time to help," Ainsley reported. "The roughly 50 DHS personnel, all from various parts of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were waiting in a staging area inside the Ronald Reagan Building, just 13 blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol. The officers, in blue, and the agents, in green, had waited in the same place this summer, just before they were called in to respond to protests outside the White House in the wake of George Floyd's death. In that instance, they were called to be deployed by then-Attorney General William Barr."

DHS's Federal Protective Service is the agency that reportedly did not give the order to deploy.

The former DHS official revealed what happened.

"They just stayed there the entire time, waiting," the former official said.

On Monday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned.