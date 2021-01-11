Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down after attack on US Capitol: reports
US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. (AFP)

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced Monday that he is stepping down from his position.

The move comes after questions about where DHS was during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol last week. A Newsweek report revealed that DHS was among the law enforcement agencies warned and aware that the Jan. 6 Trump rally would become violent.

Many are questioning the timing of Wolf, who was supposed to be coordinating the security for the event. Wolf was overseas during the Capitol attack, however.

With nine days before the inauguration, Wolf is abandoning his post and leaving DHS to secure the country. This will not prevent Wolf from being called for hearings about the failure of DHS during the Jan. 6 attacks.