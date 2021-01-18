'Deep pockets' funded the movements behind the storming of the US Capitol: report

In the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a picture of the individuals, organizations, and institutions who "lent their weight to the movement" behind those who stormed the Capitol.

One organization highlighted by The Guardian's Brendan O'Connor is the Council for National Policy (CNP), which called for state legislators in six swing states to reject Joe Biden's election victory. Members of the CNP were on the list of scheduled speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 before the violence.

Another organization is the Judicial Crisis Network, whose fundraising arm sent robocalls encouraging Trump supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Investigative journalists will continue to trace and disentangle the funding networks that facilitated 6 January. The list of names will grow longer; the sum of individual and corporate contributions greater," O'Connor writes. "But already it is clear that what happened at the Capitol was not just the unintended consequence of specific capitalists' ill-advised campaign donations; it was an expression of a deeper, ongoing crisis of capitalism, and the ruling class's (sometimes contradictory) attempts to manage that crisis."

