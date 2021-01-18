WATCH: Woman says she doesn't regret publicly outing her mother for participating in Capitol riots
(Screenshot via TMZ)

A woman who publicly identified her own mother as a participant in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 says she feels guilty for exposing her mom, but she'd do it again.

Helena Duke's mother, Therese Duke, can be seen in a viral video getting punched in the nose by a Black security guard who was being swarmed by a throng of Trump supporters in D.C. on Jan. 5. On Jan. 7, Helena shared a clip of the incident to Twitter, saying, "hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn't go to BLM protests bc they could get violent...this you?"

Speaking to TMZ Live on Monday, Helena says her mother lied about her whereabouts during the lead-up to riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6. If it weren't for the video, she may have never known that her mother was in D.C.

"As for why Therese was in D.C. ... Helena believes Donald Trump radicalized her mother about a year into his Presidency. She says it was 'unsettling' how her mom flipped from lifelong Democrat to far-right Republican," TMZ reports.

Watch the video below: