Texas man fired from his job after being arrested for storming the Capitol
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

A man from San Antonio, Texas, is out of job after he was identified in photos posted to social media partaking in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, KENS5 reports.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco, 37, was arrested Sunday afternoon and has been charged been with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

KENS5 reached out to Mazzocco's employer, Synergy One Lending, and learned that the company fired him.

"For those concerned, we wish to inform you that this individual is no longer employed by our company," the company said in a statement. "Part of our core vision for our company is to build and maintain a pristine reputation. We remain steadfast to that enduring objective."