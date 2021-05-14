Republican claims Capitol rioters are ‘political prisoners’ in rambling speech on the House floor

Speaking on the House floor this Friday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said that most of the people arrested for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 "face non-violent trespassing and disorderly conduct charges."

"Joe Biden's Justice Department is criminalizing political protest, but only political protest by Republicans or conservatives," Gohmert said. "They're destroying the lives of American families, they're weaponizing the events of January 6 to silence Trump-supporting Americans."

According to Gohmert, the Biden administration is accusing "these folks" of being a danger to society "because they doubted the outcome of the 2020 presidential election." He also accused a judge presiding over the case of Capitol rioters of being an "advocate" for Democrats.

"We have in this city political prisoners held hostage by their own government," he continued. "Victims of an unequal system of justice in a country where rioters and looters on the left are let off the hook, even considered heroes while those on the right are considered hardened criminals without any record before a trial can even begin."

