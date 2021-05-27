Capitol rioter busted by the FBI after his father’s botched attempt to delete evidence

On Thursday, KOMO News reported that federal agents have arrested a Battle Ground, Washington man for participating in the Capitol riot after uncovering evidentiary photos from the trash bin of his already-arrested Capitol rioter father's phone.

"Jeremy Grace was arrested Wednesday in Molalla, Oregon on unlawful entry of a restricted building and other charges," said the report. "His father, Jeffrey Grace, was arrested back in February after being linked to the January 6 Capitol riot."

In March, KATU interviewed Jeffrey, who also lives in Battle Ground. He said he did nothing wrong, although he admitted to attending the "Save America" Trump rally in Washington, D.C. with his son.

This rally was headlined by a number of pro-Trump politicians and figures, including Rudy Giuliani calling for "trial by combat," and cell phone GPS data collected by the far-right social network Parler revealed many of the same people who attended that rally marched directly to the Capitol and joined in with the rioters.



"In an interview with the FBI, Jeffrey said he ended up getting separated from his son before he entered the Capitol building," said the report. "Agents said they later checked his cell phone for evidence and found three selfie-style videos in the phone's trash folder – all dated January 6, 2021."

A number of Capitol rioters have been tracked down by their use of social media or technology to record or brag about their actions.