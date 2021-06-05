Feds bust Kansas City man as Capitol rioter after social media boast he 'scaled the west wall'

According to The Kansas City Star, the FBI has charged a Kansas City area man with participating in the pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol after finding his social media boasts about scaling the wall and breaching the area.
"Carey Jon Walden, 47, faces four federal criminal charges, including disorderly or disruptive conduct and unlawfully entering restricted grounds," reported Bill Lukitsch. "He was charged last week following an investigation led by the FBI that tracked his personal social media posts and interviewed him in Kansas City, court records show."
According to the report, "Several photographs were shared with investigators — some by Walden, others by an unnamed witness — showing Walden scaling the wall. In one photograph, where supporters of former President Donald Trump can be seen gathered on the lawn, he posted the caption: '"I had just climbed the west wall lol'."
Walden reportedly told investigators he traveled to the riot from Kansas City with a "busload of other Trump supporters," that he didn't commit any vandalism inside the building, gave "fist-bumps and 'Devil-horns' to a SWAT line," and bolted when he learned one person had been shot in the clash with police.
Social media has helped cement charges against a number of the Capitol rioters, including a man in Pennsylvania who asked his friends to "Just pray for me that I don't get arrested by the fbi" on Snapchat, and a Michigan man who was denied bail thanks to a social media post vowing to riot at the Capitol again if former President Donald Trump gives the order.