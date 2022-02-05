'Cut their head off!': Mike Pence threatened with beheading in newly released Capitol riot video
CNn screenshot

Late Friday night the Justice Department released new videos from the January 6th Capitol riot where one insurrectionist pledged to drag former vice president Miek Pence through the streets for treason that led to him calling for Donald Trump's former running mate to be decapitated.

CNN's Amara Walker shared the videos -- with a warning about the language -- that showed the bearded rioter looking into his camera and raging at Pence for betraying supporters of the former president.

In the video the unidentified man can be heard asking if Pence held up the certification of Joe Biden as president before launching into a profanity-laden attack on the former vice president.

"I'm hearing that Pence just caved. Is that true?" he asked. "I'm telling you, if Pence caved we're going to drag motherf*ckers through the streets. You f*cking politicians are going to get drug through the streets because we're not going to have our f*cking sh*t stolen."

"If we find out you politicians voted for it we're going to drag your f*cking asses through the street," he continued before turning back to Pence.

"Let me find out Pence -- let me find out you treasoned (sic) the country. I'll f*cking drag your ass too" he shouted. "Cut their head off! You do the right thing or we're going to force you to do the right thing."

Watch below -- (caution -- language) :

CNN 02 05 2022 11 00 04 youtu.be

