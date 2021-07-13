Wisconsin MAGA rioter's excuse for breaking into the Capitol flops — and now he's been charged

On Tuesday, WEAU reported that Josh Munn, a Wisconsin man accused of participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been charged — despite an inventive excuse for why he hadn't really done anything wrong.

"Joshua Munn of Melrose, Wis. is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and three other counts, including disorderly conduct, after being part of the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6," reported Jimmie Kaska. "Munn posted on Facebook that he entered the Capitol building. Four members of Munn's family also took part in the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Several social media posts, including on Facebook and Snapchat, that were publicly available at the time of the investigation confirmed that Munn and his family were in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot."

According to the report, Munn had claimed on social media that he hadn't really "broken into" the Capitol, because "the windows were already broken" — even though "we may have broken a few windows to get in."

As a number of Capitol rioters face prosecution, some have adopted questionable legal strategies, with one woman who demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) be turned over for lynching representing herself and citing the Bible.

Incredibly, some of these defenses are producing results — one pro-QAnon rioter who confronted Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman was granted pretrial release because lawyers successfully argued he thought he was storming the White House instead.