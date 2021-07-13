QAnon-backing Capitol rioter granted release because he mistakenly thought he was storming the White House
Doug Jensen. (Screenshot/Twitter.com)

A U.S. Capitol rioter who was diverted away from the Senate chamber will be released from jail while he awaits charges.

Doug Jensen, who was wearing a QAnon T-shirt when he confronted Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6 insurrection, was granted pretrial release after attorneys convinced District Court Judge Tim Kelly the Donald Trump supporter mistakenly believed he was at the White House.

"This is me touching the f*cking White House," Jensen says in a newly released cell phone video, his hand placed on the Capitol as the riot raged around him.

In another video, Jensen still seems confused about his location as he shouts encouragement to his fellow rioters.

"Storm the White House!" he says, as hundreds of Trump supporters bellow. "It's what we do!"

Kelly agreed to release Jensen to home detention under strict conditions, saying the Trump supporter didn't appear to have planned his participation in the insurrection because he didn't even know where he was at the time.

"He had no basic understanding of where he even was that day," Kelly said, referring to the video.

The judge ordered Jensen to avoid contact with others involved in the insurrection, not possess any firearms, refrain from drinking alcohol and stay away from internet-capable devices.

The 41-year-old Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges.


SmartNews