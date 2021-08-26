FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter who attacked cops with a crutch and a metal pole

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of David Dempsey, a Southern California man who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack on January 6 — and assaulted law enforcement.

"Dempsey is charged with use of a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, and civil disorder in addition to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers," said the DOJ press release. "According to court documents, Dempsey was captured in numerous videos taken on the lower west terrace during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. As depicted, Dempsey wore various outfits, but predominantly a black shirt, dark helmet, goggles and an American flag gaiter covering most of his face."

The DOJ also outlined the evidence it had that Dempsey had violently assaulted police officers.

"In several still photos, he can be seen using various objects, including a crutch and a metal pole, as bludgeoning weapons or projectiles against the line of law enforcement officers protecting the tunnel in front of the west terrace entrance," continued the release. "Additional video footage shows Dempsey spraying officers with what appears to be a lacrimal agent."

According to the charging document, Dempsey was dubbed "#FlagGaiterCopHater" by the loose network of January 6 internet sleuths styling themselves "Sedition Hunters," who have sought to relay information about the Capitol rioters to law enforcement.

The Sedition Hunters also played a key role in securing the arrest of Logan Barnhart, a pro-Trump Michigan bodybuilder who was seen on video dragging police down a set of steps.