Beer-toting MAGA rioter arrested after boasting on video of storming Capitol while carrying Coors Light can

Federal officials unveiled charges on Wednesday against an alleged MAGA rioter who bragged in social media posts about storming the Capitol while carrying around a can of Coors Light.

According to a newly unsealed indictment, Texas resident Thomas Paul Conover walked into the Capitol building after it was breached on January 6th and proceeded to walk around taking photos of himself while holding an empty beer can.

While in the Capitol, he took a video of himself saying how happy he was that he and his fellow Trump supporters took the Capitol without "spray painting sh*t or burning sh*t down."

"It's really kind of cool," he added. "I'm glad we came."

READ MORE: Jan 6 rally organizer’s testimony to show his split from Women for Trump

He filmed another video after leaving the Capitol in which he stated, "I don't always storm the Capitol of the United States of America, but when I do I prefer Coors Light."

Despite this, however, the government says there is no evidence of him actually drinking beer in the Capitol.

Conover has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do and with knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct.

Read the full document here (PDF).

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's attack on democracy is 'gaining momentum' as even impeachment-backing Republicans feel intimidated

Trump's attack on democracy is 'gaining momentum' www.youtube.com

SmartNews