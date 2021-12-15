Cop-punching MAGA rioter arrested after being spotted wearing exact same outfit he wore to insurrection

A Colorado man captured on video punching Capitol police officers during the January 6 insurrection has been arrested by the FBI some 11 months later.

Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, of Telluride, Colorado was identified from FBI posters and online photos by a resident of that town. The individual contacted local San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, who turned the information over to the FBI.

“Sheriff Masters separately recognized the male individual and identified him as Avery MacCracken," states the FBI's criminal complaint. "Sheriff Masters knows MacCracken extremely well, with numerous and frequent contacts by himself personally, and by his deputies. Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle.”

MacCracken is accused in the FBI criminal complaint of having “engaged in physical contact, assaulting (an officer) with pushes, shoves, and a strike to the face. Specifically, MacCracken punched (the officer) with his closed fist in the right cheek, causing a cut to the face under his right eye. As MacCracken moved along the police line, he also physically engaged with assaulting (another officer).”

The FBI reported MacCracken was identified by a second law enforcement official in Telluride, Chief Marshal Josh Comte. He told the FBI that he and his office’s deputies also had “numerous interactions” with MacCracken.

“Chief Comte also recognized the clothing of MacCracken in the referenced photos as the same identifiable clothes that are frequently worn by MacCracken in Colorado,” the FBI report stated. “This clothing includes a red hat, blue jacket with a logo on the chest, white shorts over dark leggings, and boots.”

(The red hat, for what it's worth, is a MAGA hat.)

The report said Comte noticed MacCracken walking his dog on December 2 wearing the same outfit he sported at the Capitol.” He was arrested nine days later.

MacCracken is charged with “engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury, among other charges. You can read the full FBI criminal complaint here.