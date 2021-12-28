Worker at Air Force weapons management center charged in Capitol riot

An employee at an Air Force weapons management center has been charged in the Capitol insurrection.

Jared Samuel Kastner, 24, who's facing several charges for illegally entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, works at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

"He remains employed there as of Tuesday," the newspaper reported, noting that Kastner was released from jail following his arrest on Dec. 8.

READ MORE: Proud Boys fail to convince judge that their MAGA rioting is protected by free speech rights

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is charged with life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement, according to the facility's website. It's unclear what Kastner's position is at the center.

According to a criminal complaint, Kastner's former supervisor identified him in two photos from the Capitol insurrection. An FBI agent also cited Kastner's "distinctive facial hair" in the complaint, but the document doesn't appear to mention Kastner's place of employment.

Kastner, who's from Beaverton, reportedly traveled from Ohio to Washington with fellow rioter Luke Faulkner, who faces the same charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.