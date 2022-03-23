QAnon-loving MAGA rioter regretted not getting a souvenir at the Capitol -- now he's got a criminal record

A Texas man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was arrested last week with the help of tip from a childhood friend who said he had changed his behavior “after his recent subscription to QAnon ideology and intrigue of conspiracy theories.”

Jacob Garcia, 27, of Cleburne, Texas was arrested by the FBI in Fort Worth, Texas with the help of that tip and a number of Facebook posts he made on the day after the Capitol riot, according to the criminal complaint against him. He faces charges of illegal entry, disorderly conduct and parading in the Capitol.

The complaint stated that Garcia’s Facebook page on January 7, 2021, included the following:

“AMERICAMS STORM THE CAPITAL [SIC] IT’S ALL UNFOLDING MY ONLY REGRET IS NOT GETTING SOME SOUVENIRS…GOT A DUDE ON FILM SHOWING HE STOLE A FRAMED PICTURE OF PELOSI I MEAN AFTER YESTERDAY THEY HAVE TO. THERE’S NO WAY IN HELL THEY WILL ASCEND BACK TO POWER AS THEY WISH IF THEY DON’T GET RID OF US ALL. SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST.”

The FBI also cited Facebook posts from the weeks before the riot:

“A review of “Jacob Garcia’s” publicly available Facebook account revealed a December 21, 2020, video post of an individual discussing the need to organize people who are "red-pilled". “Red pilled” referred to individuals who were introduced to new ideas that allowed them to understand the true nature of a particular situation.”

Garcia had attached the video entitled “It’s Time to Rise the F*** Up” with the line “Get ready DC.”

On December 14, 2021, the FBI states, Garcia posted “CONCLUDED VIA FORENSIC AUDIT THAT THE MACHINES USED (DOMINION) TO VOTE IN A LOT OF STATES WERE RIGGED. RIP BIDEN. HE WILL “ADDRESS THE NATION” TN LOL. THE WORLD IS WATCHING.”

Video evidenced included in the report showed “Garcia’s unlawful entry, audio, and movements throughout the Capitol building including climbing the exterior walls. It stated he stayed in the Capitol for one hour and 23 minutes.

“A Facebook and childhood friend of Garcia’s whose identity is known to the FBI (Witness 1) positively identified Garcia in images taken within the Capitol’s interior. (Figures 12 and 13 below). Witness 1 also identified Garcia’s driver’s license image. Witness 1 stated Garcia posted a video on his Facebook from the inside of the U.S. Capitol. Witness 1 also stated that Garcia’s recent subscription to Q’Anon ideology and intrigue of conspiracy theories changed his behavior.

You can read the FBI statement of facts here.

