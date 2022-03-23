Trump lashes out after GOP congressman spills the beans on new coup demands

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at members of his own party on Wednesday after being publicly accused of pushing for removing President Joe Biden by "rescinding" the 2020 election.

After Trump unendorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in his Senate effort, the far-right congressman made a huge accusation.

"President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," Brooks alleged in a statement.

In an interview with ABC News, Brooks expanded his accusation to say Trump had repeatedly urged him.

“The word he used was ‘rescind,’” Brooks told ABC News. “We didn’t get into the details [of how it would work] because it’s legally impossible. And I explained that fairly promptly.”

RELATED: Mo Brooks says Trump has asked him repeatedly to 'remove' Joe Biden from office for months

Trump responded in a statement emailed to reporters.

"Mo Brooks was a leader on the 2020 Election Fraud and then, all of sudden, during the big rally in Alabama, he went 'woke' and decided to drop everything he stood for—when he did, the people of Alabama dropped him, and now I have done so also. The people get it, but unfortunately, Mo doesn’t," Trump argued. "As far as Mitch McConnell, I am not a fan and there’s been no harsher critic than me. He has been absolutely terrible, and very bad for the GOP. The sooner he leaves 'Leadership,' the better off the Republican Party will be."

Brooks then replied that Trump was suckered by McConnell.

"Let's get this straight: Donald Trump got played. Again. President Trump has let Mitch McConnell manipulate him. Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies," Brooks argued. "The people trashing our campaign to President Trump support or are paid by Mitch McConnell. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for it, but he has."



